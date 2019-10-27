Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $831.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.