Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

