Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.11 on Friday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

