Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

ETN stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

