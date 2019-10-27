Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 75,883 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,883 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of CRSP opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.