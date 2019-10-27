Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $42.07 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Illumina by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $290.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock worth $11,117,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.