Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $21,217.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

