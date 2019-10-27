Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.34. Global Partners posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 82.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 103,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

