Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

