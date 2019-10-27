GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.35).

G1A opened at €27.69 ($32.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.76 and a 200-day moving average of €24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €27.92 ($32.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

