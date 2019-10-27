GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $93,499.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00628339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010169 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.