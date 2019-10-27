FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issued By KeyCorp

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tetra Tech in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTEK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tetra Tech by 161.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 320,512 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

