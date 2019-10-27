FY2019 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.55 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,399,000 after buying an additional 1,200,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 648.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 36,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $358,039.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,563.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

