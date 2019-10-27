FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,992,000 after purchasing an additional 613,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,860,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $2,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,207,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,936 shares of company stock worth $10,977,904. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

