Fusion (FSN) Hits Market Cap of $12.67 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Fusion has a market cap of $12.67 million and $2.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003716 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000326 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,431.27 or 0.97937773 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

