FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 20,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

