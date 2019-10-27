FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

