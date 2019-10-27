FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 643.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 209,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after buying an additional 188,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,476,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,295,000.

Shares of VV opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

