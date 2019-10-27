FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

