FTB Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.