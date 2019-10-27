FTB Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.
In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.
Eversource Energy Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.