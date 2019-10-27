FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,786,000 after buying an additional 1,463,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 372,558 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 354,897 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,040,000 after buying an additional 351,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

NYSE:GS opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

