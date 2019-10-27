Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
