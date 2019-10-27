Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.