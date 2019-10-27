Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million.

Shares of FSB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.93. 130,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

FSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

