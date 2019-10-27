Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Howard Bancorp worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBMD shares. TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.