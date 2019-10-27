Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 3,296 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

