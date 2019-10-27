Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 27,358 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,217.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $1,125,612.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,859,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

