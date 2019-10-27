Foundry Partners LLC Invests $655,000 in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE CULP opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

