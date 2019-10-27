Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRS opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,264 shares of company stock worth $504,967 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

