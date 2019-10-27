Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after buying an additional 1,760,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 1,431,754 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after buying an additional 904,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 638,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after buying an additional 439,105 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.