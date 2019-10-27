Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 23,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

Shares of BA opened at $339.83 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.16 and a 200 day moving average of $360.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

