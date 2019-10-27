Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

