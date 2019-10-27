Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the accessories brand company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have underperformed the industry in the past year. This is attributable to dismal sales trend, triggered by softness in the company’s traditional watch category and several business and licensed brand exits. Markedly, in the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net sales tumbled 13% year over year. Apart from sluggishness in traditional watches, the leathers and jewelry categories have been weak, on account of soft demand. Nevertheless, expansion in the wearable’s category has been an upside. Notably, connected watch sales constituted 21% of Fossil’s total watch sales in the second quarter. Moreover, the company is focusing on product launches to bolster this unit. Additionally, it is on track with the New World Fossil initiative, directed toward reducing costs and boosting margins.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FOSL opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 100,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren E. Hart bought 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

