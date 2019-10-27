Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 1,455,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

