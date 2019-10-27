FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 613.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.