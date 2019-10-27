FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,936 Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 104,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,586,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

