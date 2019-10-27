Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,097,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 330,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

