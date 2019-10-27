Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $212,000. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $8,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $107.19 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

