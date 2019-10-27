FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USCR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 63,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $53.35 on Friday. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

