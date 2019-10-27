FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,150 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $96.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.