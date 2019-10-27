FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 298 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,579,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

PYPL stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

