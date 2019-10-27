FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.76% of FNCB Bancorp worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 440.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 1,205.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 824,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,558.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS FNCB opened at $7.42 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

