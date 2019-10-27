FNB Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.30 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $7.30 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,950,608 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

