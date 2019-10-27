FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,134.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, FLO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $69,134.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 168.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.