Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $45,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $12,892,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $11,867,000.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.32.

iRobot stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

