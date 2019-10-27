Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $444,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $119.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

