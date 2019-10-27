Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,660.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 462,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

