Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

