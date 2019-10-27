Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,066,000 after buying an additional 4,648,690 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,075,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after buying an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

