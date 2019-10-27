Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $40.25 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 287.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

