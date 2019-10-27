FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.15. 193,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstCash by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.